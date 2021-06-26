Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davis, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis. This also includes Cuivre River State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 193 and 199. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH