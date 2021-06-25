Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Daviess, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Daviess; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Linn County in north central Missouri Northeastern Pettis County in central Missouri Carroll County in north central Missouri Howard County in central Missouri Cooper County in central Missouri Livingston County in north central Missouri Chariton County in north central Missouri Southern Randolph County in north central Missouri Southern Daviess County in north central Missouri Ray County in west central Missouri Caldwell County in north central Missouri Saline County in central Missouri Lafayette County in west central Missouri * Until 915 PM CDT Friday. * At 909 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across multiple locations across a swath of very heavy rain, where three to nine inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moberly, Marshall, Excelsior Springs, Chillicothe, Boonville, Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Fayette, Lawson, Concordia, Slater, Hamilton, Gallatin, Salisbury, Huntsville, Sweet Springs, Glasgow and New Franklin.