Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee; Richardson The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bern, or 12 miles northwest of Sabetha, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Humboldt and Stella. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...65MPH