Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CALHOUN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 148 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Belleview to near Elsberry, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Kampsville, Hamburg, Annada, Mozier and Michael. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN