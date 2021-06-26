Wildfire blocks SR 174 in Lincoln and Grant County area

LINCOLN CO., Wash. — A wildfire in the Lincoln and Grant County areas is blocking SR 174 and Level 1 evacuations have been put in place for people in Lincoln. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the route is blocked at MP 27, which is east of Electric City and northwest of Wilbur, due to the fire, and smoke is causing visibility issues on the roadway. It is also closed at MP 30 near Menke Rd. to the east and MP 25 near Spring Canyon Rd. to the west. People are encouraged to use alternative routes.