Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8: Stressed Western

By Sarah Fields
Tell-Tale TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara has been reunited with her Legends family and is ready for her first mission on Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8, “Stressed Western.”. What better way to celebrate being back with her team and getting engaged to the love of her life than a mission to one of the Legends’ favorite eras, the wild wild west.

telltaletv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Diggle
Person
David Ramsey
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Astra#Behrad#Cw#Tell Tale Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow “Stressed Western”

With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien at 8 PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:. Having spent...
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: This Is Gus Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for an upcoming episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- and it turns out they chose the same "This is Us" joke that Psych did when naming their upcoming third movie, which is set for a Peacock debut in 2022. The episode is titled "This is Gus," which is slightly less on-the-nose for Legends than it is for Psych, we admit. The episode apparently centers on a trip to the near future, when the Legends have forgotten Behrad's birthday, and he mistakenly assumes that the mission they are on is a surprise for him.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E08 Preview: Bass Reeves A Wanted Man?

With the Legends having gotten the band back together, it's time for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow to head back to the Old West to track another time-meddling alien. By now, you know that Arrow star David Ramsey is not only helming tonight's episode but also portraying legendary lawman Bass Reeves. Except there's a small problem, as you're about to see in the following clip. Because as Nate (Nick Zano) realizes from a "Wanted" poster & shares with Sara (Caity Lotz), Reeves is no longer a lawman but a wanted criminal- and that's not the last of it…
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Batwoman Review: Power (Season 2 Episode 18)

Ryan and the team have one final showdown with Black Mask and the False Face Society on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 18, “Power.”. With Team Bat out of the way, Roman takes over the airwaves and encourages Gotham’s citizens to rise against the city’s institutions. It definitely has a The Dark Knight Rises vibe.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.09 - This is Gus - Press Release

This is Gus (All New!, HD, TV-PG, DL ) TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter (609). Original airdate 7/11/2021.
TV SeriesEW.com

David Ramsey reveals what inspired the Legends of Tomorrow episode he directed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of Legends of Tomorrow, "Stressed Western." Despite facing several obstacles and dealing with heightened emotions, David Ramsey had a blast visiting DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The Arrow vet helmed Sunday's episode, "Stressed Western," which took the time-traveling heroes to the Old West...
TV SeriesComicBook

Legends of Tomorrow Confirms The CW's Justice League Still Exists

At the end of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Arrowverse crossover it was revealed that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) had put together something of a headquarters for Earth Prime's heroes, setting up a table with chairs bearing the symbols of each of the world's heroes in an old STAR Labs facility. This act established what comic book fans immediately recognized as an Arrowverse version of the Justice League complete Hall of Justice. It's a concept that hasn't really been touched on since, but the most recent episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow confirms that the Hall of Justice not only still exists, but that not every Arrowverse table has a seat at the table.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E09 Preview: Behrad's BDay; Rory's News

After Sara (Caity Lotz) was forced to reveal her alien-human hybrid clone status (being shot in a shootout will do that), this week's episode of The CW's Legends of Tomorrow focuses on "birthday boy" Behrad (Shayan Sobhian)- except it doesn't look like anyone's remembered it. But that won't stop Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) from trying to make their latest mission to track down an alien look like it's all part of Behrad's "day of fun." When that mission involves visiting the set of his favorite sitcom, it's easier to sell him on it. Of course, how long until that goes south. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) gets some surprising news that could end up changing everything. Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo (and yes, there is a The Cw joke in there) for this Sunday's episode "This Is Gus":
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 9

Alexis and Dominique are trapped in a mine and try to find a way out, but they realize they are stuck. Dom believes her son will look for her and she sets out to prove to Alexis that they are loved by their kids. As they have a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy