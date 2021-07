PCM summer sports teams both play host tonight with the softball team playing South Hamilton and the baseball team competing against East Marshall. PCM softball wraps up their regular season with tonight’s matchup with South Hamilton. The Mustangs took down the Hawks in their previous matchup this season 8-6. RaeAnn Duinink came up big in that game with four hits in four at-bats and plated four runs for PCM. The Mustangs guaranteed themselves a 3rd place finish in the Heart of Iowa Conference just a season after finishing in last place. Head Coach Shaun Hudnut said the team took all the steps necessary to put themselves in position to see their vast improvement in conference finish.