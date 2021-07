STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A man was taken into custody Friday without incident and put into an ambulance after barricading himself in his vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Six police cars, an FDNY ambulance and the NYPD Emergency Service Unit responded to the call of an emotionally disturbed person shortly after noon in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn, located at 535 N. Gannon Ave, according to a spokesman for the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.