Keeping cool: Heat, starting gun the biggest trials tests

By EDDIE PELLS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin’s knee was bloody. Lined up three lanes outside of her, Nnenya Hailey was so hot, she looked to the stands and begged for water. That was before the race started. Thanks in part to some hair-trigger sensors on the starting blocks, hurdlers felt the...

