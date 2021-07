Is the internal combustion engine dead? Is it time already to write an obituary for one of the greatest inventions of all time that played a vital role in the general progress of humanity? The rapid pace at which the automotive industry is transitioning towards electric cars might have you believe the internal combustion engine or ICE might become obsolete within the next decade. Over the last six months alone, numerous automobile manufacturers have announced their aggressive timelines to replace their fossil fuel-powered cars with EVs. Even a traditional brand like Jaguar that is steeped in a history of creating some of the most iconic internal combustion engine cars announced that it would go all-electric by 2025. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Group that also has brands like Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, and Bentley under its umbrella, has announced its shift in focus and investment towards the development of electric vehicles. And if the recent developments are any indicator, the German auto giant is also quietly working with Croatian EV maker Rimac on transforming Bugatti into an electric hypercar manufacturer.