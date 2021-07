The Alaska House of Representatives has staved off a state government shutdown by passing their version of the state budget. Governor Dunleavy has called lawmakers back into special session in August to finalize the budget, and there are several weighty issues left to be resolved. These include the PFD, scholarships for Alaska students, power subsidies, and more. KHNS’ Mike Swasey checked in with Juneau area Democratic State Senator Jesse Kiehl on Tuesday about the future of the budget and the lawsuit the Governor has filed.