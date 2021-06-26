Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia gets final Fenway salute

Frankfort Times
 15 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Dustin Pedroia returned to Fenway Park on Friday, this time to be showered with appreciation from fans and a collection of Red Sox royalty for the 17-year career that cemented his place as one of the Boston's most-beloved players. The Red Sox’s undersized big man was honored...

www.ftimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Pedroia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Fenway#Salute#Ap#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Gerrit Cole pounded as Yankees get swept by Red Sox in ‘brutal’ loss

BOSTON — The Yankees came to Boston expecting to make themselves a threat in the AL East. Or, as Aaron Boone called it, “that’s a serious punch in the mouth.”. It was finished off with a 9-2 rout, as Gerrit Cole got knocked around for four runs in the first inning in his worst outing of the season.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBNBC Sports

Potential Red Sox draft pick a mixed bag in final college start

If you're a Red Sox fan hoping Boston lands an ace in the 2021 MLB Draft, you had good reason to tune into the College World Series on Monday night. Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter started for the Commodores in Game 1 of their championship final matchup with Mississippi State. The Red Sox have the No. 4 overall pick in July 11 draft, and some experts project them selecting Leiter, a dynamic right-hander who's the son of two-time All-Star pitcher Al Leiter.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees can’t afford to get swept by Red Sox again

BOSTON — Does the fate of the Yankees’ season rest upon Sunday’s series finale against the Red Sox, with $301.3-million man Gerrit Cole facing a hostile Fenway Park crowd for the first time while wearing “NEW YORK” road grays?. I think that’s a stretch. Yet this attempt to prevent a...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

The exact moment Dustin Pedroia realized it was 'finally over'

He walked through the Fenway Park crowd like he was back in the Red Sox clubhouse. "Hey, if you're going to wear that t-shirt you better start lifting!" "How's my family? My 8-year-old is already going oppo!" "You weren't weren't even born when Daddy was raking." "Hey, take that off....
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Dustin Pedroia, Nick Pivetta, Jack Leiter

Sure, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is not at the level it was in the early 2000s, but this series has all the drama from back in the day. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic) It was Dustin Pedroia Day yesterday at Fenway but the Hall of Fame discussion for the second baseman is a very difficult discussion for many Red Sox fans. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
MLB985thesportshub.com

Former Yankees pitchers play key role for Red Sox in sweep

Over the weekend, the Red Sox picked up their second sweep of the Yankees this season. It was a pitching clinic from the Sox, with their staff allowing just seven combined runs in the three games. In particular, a pair of former Yankee arms stood out for Boston in key moments.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 2, Red Sox 9: Yanks stomped out, get swept

On a sunny Sunday ripe for baseball, the Yankees entered the afternoon with an opportunity to earn a game back against their rivals with their ace on the mound. Entering the game, they’d dropped five straight to their rivals, trailing them by 5.5 games for the Wild Card’s first seed. With a win, they’d avoid the sweep, and regain some momentum they’d built up after winning each of their previous three series against Toronto, Oakland, and Kansas City.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
Baseballworcdailynews.com

Sports Rewind – WooSox, Boston Red Sox And The C’s Get Their Guy

The WooSox have not been looking good on the road against Rochester. This six game stretch started on Tuesday night with the WooSox winning 10-6 but then someone turned off the lights on the WooSox who lost game two on Wednesday night, 3-5 (Rochester). Thursday night, could they have snapped back from Wednesday night? Yes but sadly the didn’t and lost 5-13 (Rochester). Okay, Thursday night stung but to make things worse, there was no bounce back on Friday night as the WooSox fell, 2-3 to Rochester. This has just been a bad luck stretch for the WooSox and some folks may have little confidence in the WooSox winning game five Saturday night but my prediction is that the WooSox will win Saturday. They’ve been beaten all week and they need to snap back, and I think that Saturday will be that snap back game they need to make a statement that this team is still alive. If the WooSox wanna win Saturday, they need to clean things up on both sides of the ball. If the WooSox can’t put things together Saturday, they I can’t see them bouncing back on Sunday and Rochester will take this six game stretch.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox 2021 All-Star ballot finalists who deserve to start

Red Sox have four players who are finalists to start the All-Star Game. Major League Baseball announced the finalists to start the 2021 All-Star on Sunday. When looking at the Red Sox specifically, they have four fantastic players who have made the cut. The players who will be competing to start are Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo. Ultimately, they all deserve a spot in the All-Star Game after the great seasons that they are having.
MLBNBC Sports

Could Red Sox send four players to 2021 All-Star Game?

The Boston Red Sox have one of the best records in Major League Baseball for a reason. MLB released its American and National League finalists for the 2021 All-Star Game on Sunday, with three players per position in each league. The Red Sox landed four players on that list of finalists: Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and outfielder Alex Verdugo.
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox have two starters in 2021 All-Star Game

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will represent the Boston Red Sox as starters in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The voting results were announced Thursday night with Bogaerts edging out fellow Americn League shortstops Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros. Devers earned the most votes among AL third basemen, topping the Astros' Alex Bregman and White Sox' Yoan Moncada.
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox Ambush Gerrit Cole, Get Second Sweep of Yankees This Season

Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning his first win in nine starts. Cole allowed six runs and three homers in five innings. Cole’s spin rates have slipped in recent starts, adding to speculation he’s had trouble adjusting to MLB’s recent crackdown on pitchers using substances to get traction on balls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy