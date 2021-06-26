Laurilla J. Tennis 1933-2021

Laurilla J. Tennis, 87, went home to her heavenly family Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Anderson County Hospital Residential Living Center, Garnett, Kansas. Laurilla was born August 9, 1933, to Edwin Fursman and Fannie (Hufferd) Fursman at her Grandmother Fursman’s home in rural Allen County. She attended DeWitt & Onion Creek rural schools and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1951. She attended Neosho County Community Collge for 1½ years and lived with an aunt in Chanute while going to college. During college she worked as a nurse’s aide at Neosho Memorial Hospital and while taking care of his sister, met Merle C. Tennis, the love of her life. Laurilla and Merle were married September 6, 1953 in Humboldt, KS. He preceded her in death September 17, 2012.