Detectives Say Five Arrested In Connection With Ventura County Drug Ring Controlled From Mexico
A five-month-long investigation by a Ventura County drug task force led to five arrests in connection with a Mexican drug smuggling ring. In February, the task force learned that a onetime Ventura County resident had fled to Mexico to avoid going to jail for a 2018 drug conviction. Detectives say they also discovered Raudel Frias coordinating the shipment of drugs from Mexico into the county.www.kclu.org