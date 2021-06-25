Cancel
California State

California Governor to Face Recall, Second in State History

By Via Press Release
ledger.news
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State: Counties Report Total Withdrawn Recall Signatures; Enough Remain to Initiate Recall Election. SACRAMENTO, CA – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. notified the Department of Finance (DOF) by letter (https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/.../recall-notice-dept...) today, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, that county elections officials reported (https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/.../recall-final...) a total of 43 signatures have been withdrawn statewide from petitions to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, and that the remaining 1,719,900 verified signatures still meet the threshold to initiate a recall election.

www.ledger.news
