Lakers' LeBron James reacts to Jason Kidd taking Mavericks coaching job

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. The Portland Trail Blazers let go of Terry Stotts, the second-winningest coach in franchise history, after his fourth first-round exit in five years. Star point guard Damian Lillard soon endorsed two former star point guards for the position: Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups. Kidd withdrew his name from consideration, so the Blazers ultimately landed on Billups, the 2004 Finals MVP, for his first head-coaching position. They reportedly gave the Los Angeles Clippers’ assistant a five-year deal to take the reins.