Lakers' LeBron James reacts to Jason Kidd taking Mavericks coaching job
LeBron James and Jason Kidd have had a longstanding relationship both on and off of the court. The two first played together for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics, where they won a gold medal. More than a decade later, James' Los Angeles Lakers hired Kidd as an assistant to head coach Frank Vogel. Kidd helped James win his fourth championship in 2020 and remained with the Lakers last season as they attempted to defend it.www.cbssports.com