‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Fans React to Season 2 Casting News

By Chelsea Stewart
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Fans of Power Book II: Ghost will get to see a lot more of certain characters when the show returns with season 2. According to reports, actors Paton Ashbrook (U.S. Attorney Jenny Sullivan), Berto Colon (crime boss Lorenzo Tejada), and Alix Lapri (Yale student Effie Morales) have all been bumped up to series regulars for the second season. Lahmard Tate will also return to his role as Officer Kamaal Tate.

