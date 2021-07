There is nothing quite like college football in the fall. The pageantry and passion are unparalleled in the world of sport. With less than two months until the Week 1 kickoff, every single program carries an air of expectation and excitement. Some, of course, will be more successful than others. We’ve surveyed the entire college landscape to bring you our initial College Football Power Rankings for the 2021 season. Where does your favorite team land in our CFB power rankings of all 130 FBS teams?