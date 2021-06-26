These Folding Knives Are Easier to Carry Than Their Fixed-Blade Kin
Like a flashlight or personal alarm, always carrying a knife on your person can feel like overkill, especially if you aren’t the outdoorsy type. But, like any good insurance policy, it’s in those moments when you truly need it that you realize what a good idea it was to have it. So rather than not carrying one at all, why not minimize the inconvenience of carrying a knife with you by investing in one of the best folding knives.spy.com