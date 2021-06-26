Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Was the Cat From the ‘Luca’ Movie Inspired by This Real-Life Feline?

By Rachel Hunt
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luca Pagura (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer) might be the main characters in the latest Pixar film, but the cat from the Luca movie is receiving quite a lot of attention. When Luca and Alberto befriended Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman), they also met a terrifying yet eventually adorable cat named Machiavelli. It turns out that Disney didn’t add the feline to the movie for merchandising purposes. So, is he inspired by a real-life cat from Italy, who now happens to have his face on Disney coffee mugs, t-shirts, pins, and a plush?

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrico Casarosa
Person
Machiavelli
Person
Jacob Tremblay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Grumpy Cat#The Stray Cat#Like A Cat#Italian#The Disney Fact Sheet#The Italian Riviera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Instagram
Related
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Did You Know That Luca Was Inspired by This Stephen King Story?

Anytime someone says that a story is inspired by something that was written by the famed novelist Stephen King it’s an immediate shift to thinking that there’s something horrible and definitely out of whack with the project. The funny thing about that is that people really need to remember that while King has written some of the most horrific stories in history, he’s not always unveiling new monsters or dire situations to entertain his readers. King has actually written a few books that deal with messed-up situations but are fairly positive as well. The story that Luca was inspired by is The Body, which became the movie Stand By Me, directed by Rob Reiner. People might be wondering how a story written about four young boys setting out on an adventure in a little town in America could have anything to do with a pair of sea monsters who take on the form of human children in Italy. Well, it’s not too hard to think about really and it gives off a better vibe than those that are adamant about comparing Luca to the movie Call Me By Your Name.
Moviesawardswatch.com

From ‘Toy Story’ to ‘Luca,’ all 24 Pixar movies ranked

Ever since the release of Toy Story in 1995, Pixar has been seen as the “premier” studio of the animation medium. With their admirable ability to appeal to adults and children alike, the studio quickly received raves from both critics and crowds, as evidenced by their 14 Academy Awards and the $14 billion their 24 films have generated at the worldwide box office. As a result of this terrific track record, each new Pixar release has come with even higher expectations, and, miraculously, the studio has been able to match their audience’s anticipation for every new film, time and time again.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Indori Ishq inspired by real life story of its writer… The show leads the way on OTT channels in India

On July 2, a report put out by Google Chrome OTT states that MX Player, Disney+Hotstar and Voot were the Top 3 OTT Platforms for Week 25 of 2021 (June 20 – June 26). In the said week, MX Player’s Indori Ishq occupied the numero uno spot on the Top Shows list and it stood second to Netflix‘s Ray in the list of the Top Binged Shows. Indori Ishq, a young love story that dwells on heartbreak and infidelity, is directed and produced by Samit Kakkad, who has previously made films like Ascharya Chakit, Aayna Ka Bayna, Half Ticket and more. His films have not only done well commercially, they have also been acclaimed critically and loved across the world when they were screened at international festivals.
Moviesntdaily.com

‘Luca’ emphasizes the joy in navigating life

It is no surprise Pixar has released yet another brilliant film. “Luca” is a gentle story that allows us to watch a friendship grow between Luca Paguro, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, and Alberto Scorfano, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer. The themes throughout the film cement this as one of the best Pixar films ever made, and I think it is a movie everyone should try and get around to this month.
Moviesphillyfunguide.com

Beyond Wakanda: Black Superheroes from Comics to Real Life

From "Black Panther" to "Storm," Black superheroes have long fascinated us. In this fun, fast-paced, and interactive 4-day virtual workshop for kids ages 8-12, discover what liberty means to you, what special characteristics make Black superheroes super and how their creation transformed the comic book world. You’ll also hear about...
MoviesSalamanca Press

A summer of fun and growth found in ‘Luca’

There’s something special about movies that focus less on a specific plot or an antagonist to overcome and puts most of the attention into watching characters in their day-to-day lives. Many of the movies take place in the summer, which is the perfect time of year to kick back, relax and enjoy the weather while you can.
Movies/Film

‘Encanto’ Trailer: Disney’s Magical New Animated Musical Features Songs By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hope you’re not all Lin-Miranda Manuel‘d out, because Walt Disney Animation’s Encanto trailer is here and it’s certainly whetting our musically-inclined appetites. To set the scene, this upcoming animated movie is described as “the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

These two movies inspired the visuals of Loki

The director of photography for Loki’s series revealed that she was inspired by two major Hollywood productions to develop the image for the Disney + show. Loki is already about to enter its final stretch and already serie It has earned thousands of positive comments for several of its essentials. The plot, the depth of the story, the character design and much more have been acclaimed.
TV & VideosSFGate

Reimagining the 'scream teen' genre for a binge generation

It’s not uncommon for Hollywood to stake a bet on a trilogy, or to even film several sequels at once. But it’s downright unheard of to release the entire thing in three consecutive weeks. Yet unlike a traditional studio, that's a gamble Netflix is able to take with director Leigh...
Theater & DanceMTV

’s Trailer Will Make You Dance, Thanks To Lin-Manuel Miranda

A trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated musical film Encanto has dropped today (July 8), and we have a first look at the new music Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has composed for the movie. Set in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto tells the colorful story of a magical family called the...
Moviesmaroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Luca”

Animation fans have been raving about Disney and Pixar’s latest original film “Luca” that takes you along the Italian coast for an unforgettable adventure. A new fairytale mixed with touches of nostalgia from the 1950s-inspired town the film takes place around, Pixar reminds audiences across the world both old and young the importance of friendship through themes of identity, acceptance and overcoming fear.
Movieslacucinaitaliana.com

Trenette al Pesto Recipe from Luca, the Disney-Pixar Movie

In Disney-Pixar’s new movie, Luca, seamonster kids gobble up trenette al pesto, a bright summery pasta, with their hands while the hosts watch in awe. The details from many of these memorable scenes— including that dish—were inspired by real life. Director Enrico Casarosa, a native of Genoa, spent his summers...
MoviesCapital Journal

Millard at the Movies

This week’s Millard at the Movies column will include Fear Street: 1994 and Bill and Ted Save the Music, as well as a tv show review of Invincible. All of these shows can be found on streaming platforms, with Bill and Ted also being found at your local movie store or Walmart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy