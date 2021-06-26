Cancel
Wildlife

A new study suggests dinosaurs might not have been as cold-blooded as we thought

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dinosaurs are often depicted as large beasts roaming through tropical forests or across hot deserts — and the humid jungle of Jurassic Park may have gone a long way to solidify those images. But a study out today in the journal Current Biology contradicts those ideas. It suggests that these...

whyy.org
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
State
Alaska State
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Mushroom Growing Out of 50-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Ant Reveals New Species of Fungal Parasite

Oregon State University research has identified the oldest known specimen of a fungus parasitizing an ant, and the fossil also represents a new fungal genus and species. “It’s a mushroom growing out of a carpenter ant,” said OSU’s George Poinar Jr., an international expert in using plant and animal life forms preserved in amber to learn about the biology and ecology of the distant past.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Dinosaurs were declining before the asteroid impact, according to a new study

Everyone knows that a massive asteroid impact with the Earth was ultimately responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs. A new study was recently published by an international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Bristol, that shows dinosaurs were in decline for as much as 2 million years before the asteroid impact. Researcher Fabian Condamine says that the researchers looked at the six most abundant dinosaur families during the Cretaceous ranging from 150 to 66 million years ago.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

The Chicxulub Impactor Might Have Arrived Too Late for the Extinction of the Dinosaurs

A prevailing theory is that the so-called ‘Chicxulub impactor’, meaning a huge asteroid or a comet that collided with Earth roughly 60 million years ago, was the culprit for the dinosaurs’ extinction. But what if the extinction itself already began before Chixulub paid the visit? That’s the new wild hypothesis that new research points to, as a new article from Insider reveals.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Study Suggests That the Dinosaurs Were Likely Doomed Before the Asteroid Struck

Dinosaurs were experiencing a crisis even before the asteroid hit, as extinctions outpaced the birth of new species, a situation that made them vulnerable to extinction, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed the evolutionary patterns of six core dinosaur groups, discovering that both herbivorous and carnivorous species were in...
WildlifeCosmos

Dinosaur dung is the new amber

Palaeontologists have found a 230-million-year-old beetle species, with legs and antennae intact, preserved within fossilised dinosaur poo. The discovery, published in the journal Current Biology, opens up the possibility that fossilised dinosaur droppings – known as coprolites – could be a rich new source of information about ancient insects otherwise inaccessible to science.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Early experiences have larger effect on mood than more recent ones, study suggests

New insight on how our experiences during a task or interaction shape our current mood has been published today in the open-access eLife journal. The study suggests that early experiences may have a larger effect on our mood than more recent events. These findings hold implications for the timing of events in experimental or clinical settings, and suggest new directions for mood interventions tailored to individual patients.
AnimalsEurekAlert

Global climate dynamics drove the decline of mastodonts and elephants, new study suggests

Elephants and their forebears were pushed into wipeout by waves of extreme global environmental change, rather than overhunting by early humans, according to new research. The study, published today in Nature Ecology & Evolution, challenges claims that early human hunters slaughtered prehistoric elephants, mammoths and mastodonts to extinction over millennia. Instead, its findings indicate the extinction of the last mammoths and mastodonts at the end of the last Ice Age marked the end of progressive climate-driven global decline among elephants over millions of years.
Sciencenewsbrig.com

Coronaviruses have been around longer than you think: study

Humanity may have tangled with a coronavirus outbreak more than 20,000 years ago, according to a new study. Scientists from Australian National University discovered that coronavirus — a family of viruses which include COVID-19, SARS, and MERS, or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome —left a sort of historical marker in human genomes.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Newly Discovered Prehistoric Armored Dinosaur May Have Been Able to Dig

Newly excavated skeletal remains of an ankylosaurid — a large armored herbivore that lived during the Cretaceous Period — may indicate that members of this family of dinosaurs were able to dig, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. The specimen, known as MPC-D 100/1359, may further our understanding of ankylosaurid behavior during the Late Cretaceous (84-72 million years ago).
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Radioactive wild boars have been mating with pigs in the nuclear wasteland of Fukushima, resulting in an unusual new hybrid species, study finds

Japan's catastrophic Fukushima disaster in 2011 has resulted in a unique species of boar-pig, a new study reveals. Researchers investigating the effects of the nuclear disaster on animals in the area report that radiation has had no adverse effects on their genetics. However, wild boars (Sus scrofa leucomystax) have proliferated...
Accidentscoolhunting.com

New Evidence Suggests Neanderthals Might Have Made Art

It’s a long-held belief that Neanderthals (archaic humans who existed some 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago) were “unable to express symbolism through art,” but a group of researchers have just found what they believe is art that dates back 51,000 years ago. The object—found in Germany’s “Unicorn Cave”—is a prehistoric deer’s toe bone that has lines carved into it. The purpose or meaning is unclear, as it’s (so far) a unique finding. Researchers believe the carving could represent a woman, landscape, or any number of things. The study’s co-author Thomas Terberger says, “It’s clearly a decoration with a kind of symbolic character…You might even call it the initial start of art, something which was not done by accident, but with a clear plan in mind.” Read more, and see a rendering of the bone, at The Week.
ScienceWRAL

Climate change altered the size of human bodies

CNN — The average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years and is linked to a changing climate, according to research published Thursday. A team of researchers led by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and the University of Tübingen in Germany gathered measurements of brain and body size for more than 300 fossils from the Homo genus or family, to which modern day humans -- Homo sapiens -- belong.
Earth Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Climate Shaped The Body Size Of The Human Body, Study Suggests

A popular pattern in human evolution is a rise in body and brain size. Homo Sapiens are part of the Homo genus and began their existence some 300,000 years ago. We are considerably larger than the earlier Homo species, and we own brains roughly three times larger than humans who roamed Earth a million years ago.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

A Mysterious, Giant 'Blinking' Object Has Been Detected Near Our Galaxy's Center

There's something strange near the galactic center. Some 25,000 light-years from Earth, astronomers have found a weird star that almost blinked out of existence for several months before reappearing. Astronomers believe the star, named VVV-WIT-08, could belong to a new class of star - giant beasts over 100 times the Sun that are eclipsed by a mysterious orbiting body once every few decades. Stars with peculiar dimming signatures are an endless fascination. Although space is mostly relatively empty, it stands to reason that, with all the stuff out there, some of it will line up in such a way that stars are dimmed...
AstronomyElko Daily Free Press

Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Drifting rogue planets could endanger earth

Interesting evidence has been obtained lately for a mysterious population of “rogue” or “free-floating” planets that wander alone in deep space, unbound to any host star. Just last week, four new drifters have been discovered with masses similar to Earth. The study, led by Iain McDonald of the University of Manchester, was published in the latest issue of Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and used information obtained from NASA’s Kepler Telescope.

