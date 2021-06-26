Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Zac Jones is blazing a trail from RVA to the NHL
He’s sporting some ragged facial hair, appearing somewhat older than a mid-teenager — which he certainly could pass for with a routine shave — and, by any standard, he’s not very big. Nevertheless, Zachary Jones is one of a kind, something he calls “cool” even if it is much more than that. Until now, the National Hockey League, which dropped its first puck in 1917, did not have a player born and raised in Virginia.richmond.com