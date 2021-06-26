Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Zac Jones is blazing a trail from RVA to the NHL

By Jerry Lindquist Special correspondent
Richmond.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s sporting some ragged facial hair, appearing somewhat older than a mid-teenager — which he certainly could pass for with a routine shave — and, by any standard, he’s not very big. Nevertheless, Zachary Jones is one of a kind, something he calls “cool” even if it is much more than that. Until now, the National Hockey League, which dropped its first puck in 1917, did not have a player born and raised in Virginia.

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Usa Hockey#Sports Memories#Rva#The New York Rangers#Americans#Virginia Tech#Renegades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
Country
Finland
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLnyihockeynow.com

OTR: NHL Trade Chatter On Seth Jones, Phil Kessel, Blackhawks | NYHN +

NHL trade chatter has picked up significantly over the last two weeks. That chatter will only grow louder as we approach July 17, the deadline for NHL teams to submit their NHL Expansion Draft protection lists for the draft four days later. “Once teams see the list of who Seattle...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Brennan Othmann: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; Flint’s and Olten’s Tenacious Winger

One of the common narratives in any NHL Draft is bloodlines. The sons or nephews of past NHL pros getting their opportunity to hear their name called. Maybe they will continue the family name. Maybe they will elevate it. Maybe they will add to the legacy. Of course, the hockey world is bigger than the NHL. Switzerland has a deeper hockey tradition than you might think. The father and uncle of today’s subject played in the lower leagues of Swiss hockey for many years. He would at least knows what a pro career may look like in this sport. But Brennan Othmann may be the one to make to the NHL.
NHLNHL

2021 NHL Draft: Simon Edvinsson vs. Luke Hughes

Scouts debate which top defenseman prospect has greater potential. The 2021 NHL Draft will be held on July 23-24. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with profiles on top prospects and other features. Today, a comparison between top draft-eligible defensemen Simon Edvinsson of Frolunda and Luke Hughes of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Bowie, MDwvgazettemail.com

Christian's Sports Beat: Great memories, strong future

BOWIE, MARYLAND -- Let’s go back in time a couple of years. The day was Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the place was Appalachian Power Park, the site of the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game. With the game tied, 2-2, Delmarva Shorebirds outfielder Doran Turchin cleared the bases in the...
NHLNHL

Ducks Name Bouchard as Gulls Head Coach

Bouchard replaces Kevin Dineen behind San Diego's bench following three seasons as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens' primary development affiliate in Laval. The Ducks have named Joel Bouchard head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, Bouchard becomes the third head coach in Gulls AHL history.
NHLbainbridgereview.com

Seattle Kraken putting together NHL coaching staff

The Seattle Kraken inaugural season is rapidly approaching, and with the expansion draft and first-year player entry draft at the end of this month the team has hired its first head coach and two assistant coaches. General manager Ron Francis tapped former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol to be the...
NHLFOX Sports

Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky during his time in hockey, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Friday that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of his death Thursday from a member of Watson’s family. A Pittsburgh Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at his home in St. Michaels, Maryland. The cause of death was not revealed.
NHLNHL

Maven's Memories: Tales From the Coliseum

Stan Fischler looks back at his favorite room in Nassau Coliseum. He knew that I had spent more than a half-century of my life partially living at Nassau Veterans' Memorial Coliseum both as a print and television journalist. He put it this way:. "Write something about your favorite spot, nook...
NHLYardbarker

Today in Hockey History: July 9

The events of July 9 are full of Hall of Fame names who left their mark on the National Hockey League, both on the ice and in the front office. There were trades, free agent signings, births, and retirements. So, let’s begin our daily trip back in time to relive all the best moments from this date.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

The National Hockey League Needs More Nikita Kucherov

There was a lot to celebrate last night, as the Tampa Bay Lightning captured their second Stanley Cup in as many seasons and third in franchise history. Nobody was enjoying the festivities more than Nikita Kucherov. While many Lightning players and coaches were basically speechless when meeting with the press following the monumental win, Kucherov had A LOT to say:
NHLdefendingbigd.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile: Corson Ceulemans

Team: Brooks Bandits (AJHL) Stats: 8 games played, 4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points, 8 PIMs (AJHL) NHL Central Scouting ranking: 14th (North American skaters) Comparable NHL player: Jakob Chychrun / Mikhail Sergachev. When it comes to scouting and evaluating prospects it is always important to factor in a player’s...
NHLtelegraphherald.com

USHL: Former Saints captain named head coach in Tucson

The Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday named former Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Jay Varady as the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. Varaday, 43, played for Dubuque during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons and spent three years at Union College before injuries ended his career and he turned his attention to coaching.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Flyers and Seth Jones … Bruins and Jack Eichel

Ryan Gilbert of Philadelphia Hockey NOW: The Philadelphia Flyers’ quest to find a replacement for Matt Niskanen continues. Chuck Fletcher focuses his energy on trying to acquire Seth Jones. At least, those are the rumors anyway. It is. that Philadelphia “is definitely working at it”. What does that mean exactly?...
NHLLong Beach Press-Telegram

Ducks hire Joel Bouchard as new coach of the AHL’s San Diego Gulls

Ducks general manager Bob Murray continued to revamp the organization’s coaching ranks Friday, when he named Joel Bouchard the coach of the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, replacing Kevin Dineen. Bouchard spent the past three seasons coaching the Montreal Canadiens’ top minor league club. “We want to thank Kevin Dineen for...
NHLPensBurgh

2020-21 Season In Review: Mike Sullivan

Birthdate: February 27, 1968 (53) Playing career: 1991-2002 (San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes) 2020-21 Season Record: 37-16-3, first place in East Division. 2020-21 Playoff Result: Lost in First Round to New York Islanders in six games. Contract status: Signed a four-year extension in July 2019; contract...
NHLsandiegouniontribune.com

Gulls replace Kevin Dineen as coach with Joel Bouchard

Bouchard led Montreal’s AHL affiliate the past three seasons; Dineen out after two pandemic-shortened years. Six days shy of his second anniversary as coach of the San Diego Gulls, Kevin Dineen has been replaced by Joel Bouchard. The Anaheim Ducks announced the change for their primary development team Friday morning....

Comments / 0

Community Policy