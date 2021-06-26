Legislature sends Voter Protection Act change to ballot

A new ruling upholding Arizona election laws comes as state lawmakers just changed one of the reasons the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to leave those statutes in place. In concluding the ban on ballot harvesting does not violate the Voting Rights Act, the court cited how easy it is for Arizonans to cast early ballots, Justice Samuel Alito pointed out that, among other things, “any voters may ask to be sent an early ballot automatically in future elections.” That was true at the time the case was argued at the court in March.