The Truth About Lexi Wilson From Below Deck Med

By Lindsay Barton
 15 days ago
Season 6 of the Bravo hit "Below Deck Med" premieres June 28 and captain Sandy Yawn and her crew will surely rock the yacht with drama. Captain Sandy's take-charge attitude is a hit with viewers, but her life wasn't so peachy before Bravo fame, according to Vanity Fair. She was seen as "directionless" and "unemployable" when she dropped out of high school and spent time in "jails and institutions" for around eight years. She had never watched the show but took it as an opportunity to educate others about the yachting industry. "I love my life," she said. "I don't need [recognition] from people, because I'm really solid in who I am. I just felt like God was using me. I said, 'Okay, dude, whatever you want me to do. I feel like you saved my life so many times, I've got to pay you back.'"

