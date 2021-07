As he was pacing the Phoenix Suns to the first of the four required wins it would take for them to advance to the NBA Finals, Devin Booker appeared to flip a switch. He looked to be deciphering exactly what it would take to eviscerate his competition – the LA Clippers – in real-time. Though it certainly doesn’t take a ton of time. Instead of merely racing haphazardly into a pull-up jumper directly off the dribble, he hesitates and almost seems to allow his defender to reset. An odd choice, no? But it’s what follows that is so lethal.