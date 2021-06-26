Tornado Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Carroll County in north central Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 830 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Delphi, or 14 miles east of Lafayette, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Flora around 845 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Burlington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN