Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR WHEELER...EASTERN GRAY...NORTHERN COLLINGSWORTH AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 729 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Mclean, or 14 miles west of Shamrock, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. At 725 PM CDT, automated weather equipment recorded a 65 mph wind gust at McLean. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Shamrock, Briscoe, Wheeler, Mclean, Lutie, New Mobeetie, Twitty, Allison, Lela, Samnorwood, Kellerville, Dozier, Alanreed and Mobeetie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH