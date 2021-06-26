Special Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKENS SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Mcadoo, or 9 miles east of Crosbyton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include White River Lake, Mcadoo and Afton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.