Joe Johnson Performs in the Southern Colorado Public Media Center

OSWEGO – An old dream may becoming the new reality of the city of Oswego, in the midst of an explosion of growth unlike any seen in decades, possibly centuries. Downtown is being remade by the day. The health of Oswego Health is improving steadily, almost remarkably, like a patient who’s been given another chance at a great and vibrant life. SUNY Oswego, once a rather academically quiet, though respectable, institution, amazes over and over with its high-level of academic achievement, research, and both student and faculty excellence. And now, the Port of Oswego Authority, perhaps the rustiest, though possibly the most stable, of any long under-appreciated pillar of Oswego’s economy, is rising as though from a long sleep ready to make the visions of its dreams come true, a modernistic, 400-500 seat Performance Arts Center next to a new, much larger, Maritime Museum unlike anything else on the American shore of Lake Ontario, capable of world-class exhibits next to a new, 24-slip marina with eventful pavilions, all three in close proximity, all accessible to and for the young, the old, the sailor, the artist, the historian, the scholar, the music-lover, the cultural enthusiast, the recreational boater, the visitor, and of course, the everyday resident.