Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Releases In The Nick Khan Era: A Timeline Of 2021 Cuts

By Alfred Konuwa
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE has been releasing talent at a torrid clip since April 15 as Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan is becoming increasingly synonymous with cost-cutting, reorganization and a host of coldhearted financial terms that imply he is singlehandedly wielding the axe. Anybody who knows anything about WWE will tell you that the buck stops with Vince McMahon. Who cares if Khan is reportedly “willing to take the heat” for the latest round of releases? That means nothing and only serves to incite the Pavlovian Twitter mob looking to dump its fury on a scapegoat.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

239K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Royce
Person
Kavita Devi
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Billie Kay
Person
Mickie James
Person
Marina Shafir
Person
John Laurinaitis
Person
Ariya Daivari
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Vanessa Borne
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Kalisto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt#Combat#Pavlovian#Wrestlemania#Tucker Kalisto#Wwe Raw#Wwe Nxt#Velveteen Dream#Speakingout#Front Office Workers#Advanced Media#Wwe Studios#Lana Murphy#Smackdown#Asian#Wrestling Inc Rrb#Fandango Killian Dian#Bollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEstillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Reacts To WWE Releasing 14 Superstars

WWE has released quite a few talents and employees so far in 2021 due to budget cuts, and on Friday the company released another round of talents, as it was reported that the following talents have been let go:. Tino Sabbatelli, Killian Dain, Sunil Singh, Samir Singh, Marina Shafir, Arturo...
Immigrationwrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Stars Facing Immigration Issues

They might be in trouble. The biggest WWE story of the year has been their massive releases, with dozens of wrestlers being let go from the company. Some of these are higher profile names than others, but there are some people in there who are going to be able to get something going outside of WWE. That would seem to be easy for two of them, but they are having some issues making it work.
WWEf4wonline.com

CJ Perry/Lana 'blindsided' by WWE release, wants no-cut clause

CJ Perry, the former Lana in WWE, talked to Chris Jericho on his podcast about her WWE tenure, getting released, and what she hopes her future holds -- as long as it has a no-cut clause. She said she was completely blindsided by getting the call from John Laurinaitis and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘New Partner’ In WWE Rumor Leaks

Bray Wyatt polarizes all things WWE and wrestling. Bray is arguably one of the best characters that WWE have had for years. Even though Vince loves burying The Fiend/Bray, we love to see him thrive. It seems that Bray could have taken a different direction with a partner if things went through…Jey Uso Drops ‘Quitting’ WWE Bombshell.
WWEringsidenews.com

How WWE Picked Recent Releases

WWE went on a firing spree yesterday after President Nick Khan said during a meeting eariler that day that the company needs to cut more people. By the end of the day over a dozen people lost their jobs. 205 Live was hit very hard with those releases. Many of...
WWE411mania.com

Marina Shafir Comments on WWE Release: ‘I’m Not Done’

– As noted, Marina Shafir was part of the latest round of WWE releases that were reported yesterday. Earlier this morning, Shafir commented on her release via Twitter, which you can view below. It looks like she doesn’t plan on being done with wrestling just yet. Shafir wrote, “It’s a...
WWEringsidenews.com

Marina Shafir Says ‘It’s A Cold World’ In Response To WWE Release

WWE cut Marina Shafir from her contract during this week’s releases. Her firing came just after a time when they were discussing plans for her. Obviously, any ongoing creative situation didn’t play into WWE’s decision about who they will fire. Marina Shafir’s name was among others that included Ever Rise,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tyler Breeze Comments On His WWE Release & Future

While on “The Sweetz Live” Twitch Channel, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze spoke about his WWE release and his future plans. As reported, he was released on June 25 along with several others. Breeze spoke about how being with WWE for 11 years was more than he could ask for....
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases Applications For SummerSlam Week Tryouts

WWE is now accepting applications for the SummerSlam Week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE released the following promo with Mandy Rose to promote the exclusive invite-only tryouts, which will take place from Wednesday, August 18 – Friday, August 20 in Vegas. It was noted that select candidates will be contacted in July with additional information.
WWE411mania.com

Ever-Rise Release New Vlog Following WWE Release

– As previously reported, the WWE NXT tag team of Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) was released yesterday as part of WWE’s latest round of roster cuts. Not to be deterred, Parker and Martel released a new YouTube video today, back again on Saturday, when they normally released Ever-Rise live before the switch earlier this week. As the former Ever-Rise team says, “the show must go on.”
WWE411mania.com

Notes On Released WWE Talent Asking Out of Non-Compete Clauses

A new report has some additional details on released talent from WWE requesting to be let out of their non-compete clauses. As was reported earlier this month, several people released in 2021 have asked WWE to forgo or ease their typical non-complete clause that goes with being a talent for the company.
WWEPWMania

Two Released WWE Stars Were Considered For The Diamond Mine Faction

It is being reported by Fightful Select that there was talk of having both Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir join the Diamond Mine stable. It was said that Ruas “was informed a few days ahead of time that plans had changed for him” and there had apparently been talk of having Shafir be the “female enforcer” of the group at a later date.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Ariya Daivari Issues Statement On WWE Release

Earlier this afternoon, Ariya Daivari released a full statement on his WWE release. As noted, Daivari was one of several WWE Superstars that were released yesterday. In his below statement, Daivari wrote how he had been wrestling for 10 years before joining WWE in 2016. In 90 days, he will get back to work. He also noted that he never once took his eye off of the wrestling scene and watched different companies.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Revealed: How WWE chose the latest releases

Yet again, the WWE wanted to give another well-aimed blow to its roster, going to release as many as 12 athletes scattered throughout its rosters, who at the time were part of the forces of NXT and 205 Live, even if several of them have also appeared on the main roster several times.
WWE411mania.com

Note On Plans For Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir Before WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released several talents from the company including Breezango, Ever-Rise, Killian Dain and others. Fightful Select has details on some of the creative plans for Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir, who were also released. The Diamond Mine has been planned for months and the group debuted...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Released Superstars Intended For Diamond Mine Stable

The Diamond Mine just debuted on NXT this week, but then the company released a slew of Superstars. A couple of those people were slated to be a part of this new faction led by Malcolm Bivens. According to a report from Fightful Select, both Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reportedly Not Vince McMahon’s “Type Of Guy”

So far in 2021 there have been several waves of WWE releases, and on Friday it was reported that World Wrestling Entertainment released the following names:. Tino Sabbatelli, Killian Dain, Sunil Singh, Samir Singh, Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Chase Parker, Matt Martel, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and August Grey.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Arturo Ruas Comments On WWE Release

Earlier today, former WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas commented about his WWE release. Ruas was released yesterday, along with several others including Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and August Grey. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy