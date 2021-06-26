WWE Releases In The Nick Khan Era: A Timeline Of 2021 Cuts
WWE has been releasing talent at a torrid clip since April 15 as Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan is becoming increasingly synonymous with cost-cutting, reorganization and a host of coldhearted financial terms that imply he is singlehandedly wielding the axe. Anybody who knows anything about WWE will tell you that the buck stops with Vince McMahon. Who cares if Khan is reportedly “willing to take the heat” for the latest round of releases? That means nothing and only serves to incite the Pavlovian Twitter mob looking to dump its fury on a scapegoat.www.forbes.com