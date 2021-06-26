Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital Identity: Prove Integrates TransUnion TruValidate ID Verification so it Can Serve Hong Kong Residents

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article which offers an innovative way of proving identity by requiring only a phone number, reveals that it has integrated TransUnion’s TruValidate identity verification solution into its product offering so that it can offer a new, instant, digital identity service in Hong Kong. The launch of the new digital identity...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Identity Fraud#Hong Kong Residents#Transunion#Truvalidate#Phone Identity Network#Kyc#Healthcare#Securing#Aml#Svp#Financial Services#Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Crypto
Related
Technologyfinextra.com

Identity Verification - What is under the hood? Let's explore...

During last months, I asked many of my friends and family members regarding their experiences while opening an account with one of the thousands of Fintechs or setting up new account with car/scooter sharing company or other similar usercases espeically requiring identity verification. Given my background in identity management and digital identities, offcourse my questions were more focussed towards specific steps in process when it came to their identity document verrification. Interestingly enough many could not guess that these steps were any different from regular steps or even recall all the steps for identity verification. Those who did simply said I just needed to take my ID pictures, my selfie and some kind of face movement. Seemed easy, straight forward and harmless. This made me think how far ID verification companies have come to do their job as much possible in background without creating too much friction for user. While for an average user it was as simple as taking automated pictures of their ID documents, they did not even realize how much technology is working behind the scene to ensure -
Internetthepaypers.com

RationalFX chooses TruNarrative for its identity verification processes

RationalFX has chosen TruNarrative to improve its customer onboarding and identity verification processes and deliver a seamless customer experience. TruNarrative’s SaaS platform enables businesses to detect fraud and identify risk via a single API. The partnership with TruNarrative will allow Rational FX to verify the identity of new customers from across the world, performing IDV (Identity Verification), document verification, selfie and liveness checks.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

eftpos’ connectID solution to ease digital ID verification for Australians

Eftpos says its connectID solution is now operational after integrating the service with SecureKey’s digital ID authentication technology, making it possible for Australians to easily share, store or receive digital identity information online. The launch of the solution is a major step towards expanding its range of partner organizations and...
Businessaithority.com

IDnow And French Identity Technology Provider ARIADNEXT Combine To Create Leading Pan-European Identity Verification Platform

Combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of identity verification solutions to the European market. IDnow, a German-based leader in identity verification-as-a-service solutions, announced that it has agreed to acquire ARIADNEXT, a French company specializing in remote identity verification and digital identity creation. With IDnow and ARIADNEXT...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain based Digital Identity Solution, Connect ID, from Australia’s eftpos Group to Serve as New Fintech Unit

Australia-based eftpos Group has introduced its new digital identity solution that will serve as a standalone Fintech division. The new initiative, called Connect ID and created with assistance from SecureKey, is currently live, with the stated goal of making it simpler for consumers in Australia to share, store and receive personal identity information in a digital environment.
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Why transparency & configurability are crucial to identity verification

It’s no surprise that the identity verification market has advanced rapidly in the last 12 months with increases in the usage of digital onboarding, enrollment, and remote access. And, the checkout or onboarding processes are a fine balancing act that can be tricky to get right. Understanding why transparency and configurability are crucial is the key to accomplishing this balance.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Digital Renminbi Tests to Kick Off in Hong Kong Next Year

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary spoke emphatically of the need for digital transformation and confirmed that the region will conduct technical tests using the digital renminbi central bank digital currency (CBDC) in 2022. Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, in a director’s essay published on the department’s website on June...
Milwaukee, WIaustinnews.net

Trust Swiftly Launches 15 Verification Method Platform with Machine Learning to Increase E-commerce Fraud Prevention

Identity Verification Company Trust Swiftly focuses on providing companies a customizable verification package that keeps authenticated users in the fast lane, while requiring high-risk users further checks to defeat multiple fraud attacks. MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Trust Swiftly launches the first-ever identity verification platform featuring...
TechnologyWorld Bank Blogs

How is identity verification evolving for business start-up?

In most economies, some type of identity verification is legally required in order to register a business. The COVID-19 crisis complicated traditional ID verification since in-person interactions were eliminated or restricted. As a result, there has been an acceleration of digitalization needs in the field of business incorporation to allow a continuity of business creation and avoid in-person contact. In several economies, the health crisis speeded up the provision of electronic services for business incorporation. As such, finding new ways of carrying out ID checks such as introducing digital IDs has become a crucial feature in this field. It is also important to note that beyond the needs imposed by the current health crisis, introducing verification of digital IDs in business start-ups is key to fighting identity fraud, increasing transparency and promoting secure online interactions in an increasingly digitalized economy.
Economymartechseries.com

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Selects AU10TIX as Identity Verification Partner for the Bank’s Digital Transformation

AU10TIX identity verification will enable CIBC FirstCaribbean to offer a safe and speedy digital verification experience to its 10 million customers. Caribbean bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean, has selected AU10TIX, a global leader in automated identity verification, as a major partner in the bank’s digital transformation. The collaboration will boost the speed and security of customer onboarding and ongoing due diligence processes, while enabling a safer, more accessible financial service platform for the 16 Caribbean countries CIBC FirstCaribbean services. This move comes at a time when the majority of consumers are moving from branches to digital platforms for all aspects of banking and, according to a recent PYMNTS study, 79% of businesses will forego growth for security.
Economythepaypers.com

Smile Identity raises USD 7M to build KYC and identity verification tools for Africa

US-based ID verification and KYC compliance provider Smile Identity has closed a USD 7 million Series A funding. Costanoa Ventures co-led the investment with pan-African venture firm CRE Venture Capital. Other investors that participated include VCs like LocalGlobe, Intercept Ventures, Future Africa, and unnamed angel investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Impact, ValueStream Ventures, Beta Ventures, 500 Startups, and Story Ventures, also participated.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Digital Bank Monzo Announces Seamless Cross-Border Transfers, Powered by Global Fintech Wise

Monzo writes in a blog post dated July 6, 2021, that on average, clients may spend 8x less “to make international transfers than you would with high street banks.”. Monzo also mentions that you should be able to clearly see what it will really cost you, how much the intended recipient will get (in the foreign currency) and “best of all, you don’t even need to leave the Monzo app.”
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

UK based P2P Lender Blend Network Reports Solid Q2 2021 Performance, with 1,052 Registered Investors Lending via Platform Loans

Blend Network reveals that it listed and funded some of their biggest loans, “helping build much-needed homes across the UK.”. In June 2021, Blend listed and funded three different loans, which should help fund the construction of 40 residential units in total across East Sussex, Northamptonshire, and Dorset. Overall, the loans the platform “funded in Q2 will help with the construction of 69 much-needed residential units and two 6-bed HMOs in seven different locations across the UK,” the platform’s management confirmed.
Technologythepaypers.com

LawPay expands legal contactless payments for attorneys with QR codes

LawPay, an online payment solution for legal professionals, has expanded its features to release QR codes for immediate use by attorneys to accept and receive payments. According to the press release, these new custom payment QR codes are available for use by all LawPay customers as an easy way for their clients to pay digitally by simply scanning the QR code on an invoice to save time and increase cash flow for the firms.
Economythepaypers.com

Real-time payments now as popular as cash in Southeast Asia, ACI Worldwide reveals

ACI Worldwide has revealed that real-time payments are now as popular as cash as a payment method for consumers in Southeast Asia. According to the press release, the research was conducted by ACI Worldwide and YouGov and revealed that hree out of five consumers (61%) in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore prefer real-time payments as a favored way to pay in 2021, level with cash (61%), and higher than other payment categories, including digital wallets requiring cash or card top-ups (56%) and credit cards (30%).
Businessaithority.com

LG Elevates Digital Transformation With Opening Of New Cloud Call Center

Delivering Efficient, Responsive Cloud-based Customer Service Solution with Help of Amazon Connect and Genesys Cloud. LG Electronics’ new Cloud Call Center in the United States, the company’s first in the world, is elevating LG’s digital transformation while further improving the quality and efficiency of its customer service. Implementation of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy