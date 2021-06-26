Digital Identity: Prove Integrates TransUnion TruValidate ID Verification so it Can Serve Hong Kong Residents

During last months, I asked many of my friends and family members regarding their experiences while opening an account with one of the thousands of Fintechs or setting up new account with car/scooter sharing company or other similar usercases espeically requiring identity verification. Given my background in identity management and digital identities, offcourse my questions were more focussed towards specific steps in process when it came to their identity document verrification. Interestingly enough many could not guess that these steps were any different from regular steps or even recall all the steps for identity verification. Those who did simply said I just needed to take my ID pictures, my selfie and some kind of face movement. Seemed easy, straight forward and harmless. This made me think how far ID verification companies have come to do their job as much possible in background without creating too much friction for user. While for an average user it was as simple as taking automated pictures of their ID documents, they did not even realize how much technology is working behind the scene to ensure -