Important Reasons Why Teen Drivers Should Enroll in A Defensive Driving Course

Finally able to hit the road? Here's how to get auto insurance without spending a fortune. Being a new driver can be exciting and intimidating at the same time. In fact, I remember getting my license and being afraid to actually use it those first few months. But then I ran into an even scarier notion -- paying for auto insurance. As a young and new driver, some of the rates I was quoted were completely out of my budget. And unfortunately, my experience tends to be the norm.