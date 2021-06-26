Selling cocktails-to-go is a no-go for restaurants and bars, as lawmakers put it on hold until fall
A last-ditch effort to permanently allow restaurants and taverns to sell take-out cocktails before lawmakers’ summer recess has fallen short. A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, confirmed on Friday that deliberations on the merits of that restaurant relief legislation will be put off until the fall. Lawmakers have also held off on considering a separate proposal to expand the places that can sell similar ready-to-drink cocktails.www.pennlive.com