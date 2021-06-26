Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Selling cocktails-to-go is a no-go for restaurants and bars, as lawmakers put it on hold until fall

By Jan Murphy
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A last-ditch effort to permanently allow restaurants and taverns to sell take-out cocktails before lawmakers’ summer recess has fallen short. A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, confirmed on Friday that deliberations on the merits of that restaurant relief legislation will be put off until the fall. Lawmakers have also held off on considering a separate proposal to expand the places that can sell similar ready-to-drink cocktails.

www.pennlive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
84K+
Followers
42K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Put It On#Alcoholic Beverages#Privatization#To Go#Food Drink#Senate#The General Assembly#House#Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Harrisburg, PAMeadville Tribune

No action taken on to-go cocktail measure

HARRISBURG — The state Senate didn’t act Friday on a bill to allow restaurants and bars to resume offering cocktails-to-go, a day after the House had stripped out language that would have allowed the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails in more locations. Restaurants and bars had been allowed to begin selling...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

To-go cocktails extension triggers continued debate

BOSTON -- Nearly two weeks after lawmakers agreed to continue allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails, beer and wine to-go, the battle over whether that's a good longer-term policy move for Massachusetts is still playing out. Its latest venue was a virtual hearing of the Consumer Protection and Professional...
New York City, NYb969fm.com

Should Bars Be Allowed to Keep Selling To-Go Drinks?

To-go drinks helped a lot of bars weather the pandemic. But now that option is going away in some places, and not everyone’s happy about it. New York just banned it again, and only gave people a day’s notice. One bar owner said not being able to sell batched cocktails will take away about 10% of his profits.
Albany, NYcnycentral.com

Bar and restaurant owners hope for return of alcohol-to-go sales

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — While bar and restaurant owners are dealing with the immediate loss of their alcohol-to-go sales after Governor Cuomo put a lid on them last week, they have some hope of getting them back. Senate Republicans called on lawmakers Tuesday to reconvene session immediately in order to...
Restaurantseastaurorabee.com

Gallivan calls for to-go alcohol sales at restaurants

State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan is co-sponsoring legislation that would legalize alcohol-to-go as a way to help restaurants and eateries recover from financial losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Monday announcement from his office. Gallivan is urging leaders of the Senate and Assembly to convene a special session of the legislature to pass the bill this summer. […]
Food & Drinksbutlerradio.com

Cocktails-To-Go Won’t Be Back This Summer

It appears that it is final call for cocktails-to-go in Pennsylvania this summer. Legislation that would make takeout drinks permanent in the Keystone State has stalled out in the state Senate. The bill initially had bipartisan support, but was threatened with a veto by Governor Wolf after it was amended...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Without mixed drinks to-go rule, restaurants and bars prepare for slower summer recovery

(Harrisburg) — Restaurants and bars will likely not be able to sell mixed drinks to-go this summer, despite many state lawmakers who support extending the pandemic-era rule. Before the emergency rule expired a few weeks ago, bartenders could mix customers a boozy drink and send them on their way with it in a sealed container. Industry groups like the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it helped hundreds of them stay afloat when dining in wasn’t allowed.
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

‘Get their act in gear’: Lehigh Valley restaurant owners react to cocktails to-go, a lifesaver during pandemic, no longer being permitted

For more than two decades, Apollo Grill’s cocktail program has earned praise from patrons and publications alike. Unique, handcrafted creations like a blueberry mojito, blood orange old-fashioned, passion fruit peach mule and pear pomegranate martini have kept customers pleasantly surprised, pining for more and popping back in week after week.
Boston, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

To-go cocktails triggers heated debate during legislative hearing

BOSTON – Nearly two weeks after lawmakers agreed to continue allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails, beer and wine to-go, the battle over whether that’s a good longer-term policy move for Massachusetts is still playing out. Its latest venue was a virtual hearing of the Consumer Protection and Professional...
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Off The Menu: Restaurants want to keep ‘cocktails to go’

One of the public policy initiatives designed to help restaurant survive the past year, “cocktails to go” is now getting a second look from restaurants, industry leaders, and legislators as they all contemplate post-pandemic regulatory realities. Allowing licensed restaurants the opportunity to sell beer, wine, and mixed drinks as part...
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Alcohol to go will continue in CT until 2024

To-go alcohol sales, implemented on a temporary basis by executive order during the pandemic to help Connecticut restaurants recoup revenue during indoor dining shutdowns, have been extended until June 4, 2024. The legislation, passed in June, allows certain alcohol permittees to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages that they currently sell...
Virginia Statethezebra.org

Virginia Extends ‘Cocktails-to-Go’ Laws for One More Year

ALEXANDRIA, VA – During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many restaurants were shuttered, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) created a safe and secure way for restaurants to offer cocktails to go with a meal. The General Assembly has now continued this practice in statute for one year.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Delivery, to-go cocktails here to stay

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law taking effect Thursday will allow bars and restaurants to permanently sell cocktails to go. During the pandemic, to help restaurants who were ordered to shut down, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order allowing them to sell cocktails to go. This new law...

Comments / 0

Community Policy