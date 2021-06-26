Cancel
Advocacy

Three MSF Aid Workers Killed In Ethiopia's Tigray

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One Spanish and two Ethiopian employees of the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) have been "brutally murdered" in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, the organisation said Friday. The trio "were travelling yesterday afternoon when we lost contact with them. This morning, their vehicle was found empty and a few...

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

Person
Abiy Ahmed
