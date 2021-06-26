KC-born, former KU athlete Mason Finley back in Olympics as American men’s discus champ

It’s another Olympic Games for the newest American men’s discus champion, Kansas City’s own Mason Finley. Finley, a former athlete at the University of Kansas and a current volunteer track and field coach with the Jayhawks, threw 63.07 meters (206 feet, 11 inches) Friday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, to qualify for his second straight Olympics. The KC-born Finley achieved the mark on his fifth of six throws and will be going to Tokyo with runner-up Reggie Jagers and third-placed Sam Mattis.