Heartbreak is a part of the human experience. Healing is an active, instead of passive, process. Unfortunately, heartbreak is a part of the human experience. I like the book title authored by Mary LoVerde, “I Used to Have a Handle on Life but It Broke,” as a fitting description for heartbreak. Heart break often occurs at the least suspecting and inconvenient times in our lives. Whether it follows the loss of a loved one, the end of a relationship, an unrealized dream, the discovery of relationship betrayal, heart break can be incredibly difficult to overcome, especially when life’s obligations expect you to carry on, as if your internal world is not in total chaos.