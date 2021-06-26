Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Racket Boys, Ep. 1-8: A Heartwarming Exploration of Youth, Family & Friendship

seoulbeats.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacket Boys, a slice-of-life youth sports drama penned by Jung Bo-hun (of Prison Playbook fame) premiered on the 31st of May and has become known as a feel-good and heart-felt comedy — a comforting bright spot to tide through these dark days. This review contains spoilers. While Racket Boys is...

seoulbeats.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Min#Friendship#Badminton#South China#Racket Boys#Prison Playbook#Hyeon Jong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Sportsdramabeans.com

Racket Boys

The national youth athletes are off to camp, and it is an intense affair filled with petty rivalries and long-lasting friendships. In between all their training, romance blossoms in the air as the kids slowly but surely take a few steps forward in their relationships. Capturing the bright-eyed youthfulness of its characters, Racket Boys continues to deliver another strong episode week after week.
ComicsComicBook

Mamo #1 Review: Fae, Family, and Friendship Converge in a Beautiful Book

Mamo #1 by Sas Milledge is a stunningly gorgeous comic that uses a focus on its two lead characters to tease the magic lurking on the outskirts of its world, hiding just beneath the surface. The new modern fantasy comic, published by BOOM! Studios under its BOOM! Box imprint is set in the small town of Haresden, where magic has run amok after the death of its resident witch. A young teen named Jo approaches the witch's granddaughter Orla for aid in curing her mother's mysterious ailment. While Jo quickly learns that Orla isn't at all like what the stories say about witches, Orla struggles with the legacy of her grandmother and her fraught relationship with the town of Haresden itself.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Will Reynolds: An ode to friendship and mutual connections

In this day and age, it’s become almost commonplace to defame an ex-partner, especially on social media. But I won’t do that; actually, I’m here in this space to thank mine. Of the many things she brought to my life — and even though she isn’t in it in that...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does This ‘Oddly Heartwarming’ Moment Give True Look Into Colby and Ryan’s Friendship?

As is the case with popular television shows, the storylines of “Yellowstone” boil down to the relationships the characters have with each other. We all know and love the relationship between tough guy Rip Wheeler and tough girl Beth Dutton. Any “Yellowstone” fan can tell you the uneasy relationship between John and Jamie Dutton is a huge storyline. The relationship between ranch hand Jimmy and “buckle bunny” Mia is one that draws a lot of attention. We could even be getting a “relationship triangle” next season with Laramie leaving Lloyd and ending up with Walker. The point is that “Yellowstone” is largely driven by the drama that comes from these various relationships.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

A heartwarming celebration

Huge props to the Simi Valley Days Foundation, who pulled off a terrific July Fourth celebration! It was their first year taking on this challenge, and the event was very well organized despite having little time to plan given the ever-evolving pandemic reopening restrictions. The best place to be was...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Behind every boy and girl taking part in Football for Friendship there is a support network helping them to succeed

For all the children who take part in the Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship there are dozens of unsung heroes behind them. The aim of the programme is to unite children all around the world and do so by teaching them the Nine Values of friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honour. These values are basic, simple and relevant in any place of the world.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
TV & VideosSoompi

“Racket Boys” Maintains Lead In Viewership Ratings + “You Are My Spring” Premieres To Modest Start

TvN’s new drama “You Are My Spring” has joined the Monday-Tuesday evening drama lineup!. According to Nielsen Korea, the July 5 premiere of “You Are My Spring” garnered average nationwide ratings of 3.39 percent. This is slightly lower than the 4.118 percent tvN’s “Doom at Your Service” recorded for its premiere but higher than the 2.340 percent ratings the drama achieved for its final episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
TV & VideosSoompi

“Racket Boys” Remains In The Lead For Ratings + “Doom at Your Service” Ends On Quiet Note

“Racket Boys” held on to its spot at the top of its time slot as “Doom at Your Service” came to an end. According to Nielsen Korea, the June 29 episode of SBS’s “Racket Boys” recorded average nationwide ratings of 4.4 and 5.1 percent. This is an increase on average from last episode‘s ratings of 3.6 and 5.4 percent and kept the drama in the lead for ratings among dramas in the Monday-Tuesday evening time slot. The June 29 episode also achieved a peak rating of 6.2 percent and achieved 3.0 percent in ratings in the 20-to-49-year-old demographic.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Genealogy over Lunch to explore storytelling, family history

The next Genealogy Over Lunch session is July 15. The series is free and open to the entire campus community. The University Libraries’ Genealogy Over Lunch series continues with a presentation on storytelling resources that can expand ancestral histories. The virtual presentation, which will be led by Eva Bachman, director...
Musicseoulbeats.com

Beats of the Week: The Familiar and the New, From Shinee & 2PM to TXT & Enhypen

While the landscape of Korean entertainment can be vast and wondrous, it’s often the little things that make us fall in love, inspire awe, evoke secondhand embarrassment, or sometimes…break our hearts. In this segment, we ask our writers: Among the many things vying for your attention this week, what made your heart beat?
Musicseoulbeats.com

Day6 (Even of Day) Explores Loss in "Right Through Me"

Three months after Day6‘s full group release, Day6’s subunit Even of Day returned with their second mini-album, Right Through Me. Comprising members Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon, the subunit shows off their distinctive synth-infused sound through this cohesive album. Unlike their debut album, The Book of Us: Gluon, which had a very clear theme and storyline, Right Through Me covers a range of emotions and ideas, making it relatable no matter what situation or circumstance the listener is facing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy