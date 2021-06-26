Nelly Korda birdies final six holes for KPMG lead; ready for 'monster' test this weekend

The view from every tee box is different, so when you've got a driver in your hands, it's useful to know how to play more than one type of shot. Good news: You don't have to be a pro to hit a variety of them. When I won the KPMG Women's PGA at Atlanta Athletic Club in June 2021, I needed some tee shots I could rely on when I needed to hit a fairway—and then other shots when I really needed to hit one out there. I'll teach you how to hit my three go-to tee balls, starting with the one you're probably most interested in: the power shot. To pick up some extra yardage with your driver, you don't have to swing harder than usual. Instead, address the ball with more weight on your back foot, about 70 percent (above). It creates a more solid base, so you can maintain balance and increase the chance of hitting the ball in the sweet spot. This stance also will help you catch the ball on the upswing provided you play it far enough forward. If you hit up on the ball, you'll launch your drives higher with less backspin, and that creates more distance. I like the visual of the ball being at least somewhere near my left heel. It promotes good extension for longer drives and makes me feel like I can really smash it. Read on for my other two tee shots. --with Keely Levins.