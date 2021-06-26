Cancel
Golf

Nelly Korda birdies final six holes for KPMG lead; ready for 'monster' test this weekend

By Emilia Migliaccio
Golf Channel
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Nelly Korda was unstoppable on Friday, but can she remain unbeatable at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Korda started her round on the back nine at Atlanta Athletic Club and birdied her last six holes to shoot 9-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Lizette Salas, at 11 under.

Johns Creek, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Lizette Salas catches Nelly Korda for share of lead at Women's PGA

Lizette Salas, the first-round leader, fired a 5-under 67 on Saturday to catch second-round leader Nelly Korda and secure a share of the lead after three rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Ga. Salas torched the front nine in 30, including a dazzling stretch of six...
TennisGolf Digest

8 things you need to know about KPMG Women's PGA champ Nelly Korda

The 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship turned into a two-player showdown over the weekend. Nelly Korda and Lizette Salas started three shots ahead of the field Saturday and five clear of everyone to start Sunday. It remained a neck-and-neck chase until the par-5 12th, when Korda stuffed her second shot...
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Thomas, Nelly Korda to lead eight-member U.S. team at Olympics

June 30 (Reuters) - Golfers Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda are set to lead the American charge at the Tokyo Olympics next month after USA Golf on Wednesday confirmed the eight athletes taking part. Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau -- ranked two to five in the Olympic...
Golfstaradvertiser.com

Nelly Korda ties a record, and Michelle Wie West breaks through

ATLANTA >> Michelle Wie West has repeatedly expressed gratitude about returning to the LPGA Tour in 2021 after chronic wrist injuries sidelined her for the better part of two years. But that doesn’t mean she is satisfied simply teeing it up. Wie West, 31, does not regard this season as...
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Nelly Korda's first major title is a family affair

Nelly Korda credited her sporting family for making her a major champion for the first time. She tells Patrick Snell why her family is so vital to her success and what role they've played in keeping her mental focus and staying on top of her game.
Golfharrisondaily.com

Nelly Korda a major winner and face of American women's golf

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — The timing couldn't have been better in so many ways for Nelly Korda, the new face of American women in golf and No. 1 in the world. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Golfwestplainsdailyquill.net

Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women's golf. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
GolfLPGA

Nelly Korda Becomes No 1 in Rolex Womens World Golf Rankings

Six-time LPGA Tour winner is the third American to reach World No. 1 and first since 2014. – For the first time in her career, Nelly Korda has reached No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings following her win at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She becomes the third American to sit atop the Rolex Rankings, joining Stacy Lewis (four weeks in 2013 and 21 weeks in 2014) and Cristie Kerr (five weeks in 2010).
GolfGolf Digest

Nelly Korda shares the three drives you need to know how to hit

The view from every tee box is different, so when you've got a driver in your hands, it's useful to know how to play more than one type of shot. Good news: You don't have to be a pro to hit a variety of them. When I won the KPMG Women's PGA at Atlanta Athletic Club in June 2021, I needed some tee shots I could rely on when I needed to hit a fairway—and then other shots when I really needed to hit one out there. I'll teach you how to hit my three go-to tee balls, starting with the one you're probably most interested in: the power shot. To pick up some extra yardage with your driver, you don't have to swing harder than usual. Instead, address the ball with more weight on your back foot, about 70 percent (above). It creates a more solid base, so you can maintain balance and increase the chance of hitting the ball in the sweet spot. This stance also will help you catch the ball on the upswing provided you play it far enough forward. If you hit up on the ball, you'll launch your drives higher with less backspin, and that creates more distance. I like the visual of the ball being at least somewhere near my left heel. It promotes good extension for longer drives and makes me feel like I can really smash it. Read on for my other two tee shots. --with Keely Levins.
Johns Creek, GAchatsports.com

Lizette Salas, Nelly Korda separate from pack, ready to battle again for major title

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – All eyes were on Nelly Korda and Lizette Salas, who battled for birdies back and forth on Saturday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Salas opened with a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 1 and Korda drained her 8-footer in response. On the par-5 second, Korda two-putted for birdie and Salas stiffed her wedge close and knocked in the 3-footer to match.
TennisGolf Channel

At Wimbledon, Sebastian Korda calls sister Nelly 'inspirational'

Another Korda is trying to win a Grand Slam title this week. Sebastian Korda, the younger brother of Jessica and Nelly Korda, won his debut match Tuesday at Wimbledon. Korda, ranked 50th in the world, upset Alex De Minaur in a four-set opening match at the All England Club. Afterward,...

