NBA

Suns' Cameron Payne: Listed as probable

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Payne (ankle) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Clippers, Kent Somers of The Arizona Somers reports. Payne was unable to return to Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Clippers after suffering an ankle injury just four minutes into his first stint in the game. However, it looks like the Suns may have just been erring on the side of caution, as he was able to participate in Friday's light practice and subsequently draw a probable designation. Still, final confirmation on his status is not expected to come until closer to tip-off.

Cameron Payne
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Cameron Payne available for Game 4 despite ankle injury

Dave McMenamin: Suns point guard Cameron Payne will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals tonight, league sources tell ESPN. Payne played just four minutes in Game 3 because of a turned left ankle. He registered a career-high 29 points along with 9 assists and 0 turnovers in Game 2.
NBAMurray Ledger & Times

Payne, Suns head to NBA Finals

MURRAY — Murray State Hall of Fame 2020 selection, Cameron Payne, punched his ticket to the NBA finals Wednesday night when his Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers to win the Western Conference championship four games to two. The 130-103 victory for the Suns came at the Staples Center in California.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Suns guard Cameron Payne cleared for Game 4 vs. Clippers

Suns guard Cameron Payne will be able to play in Saturday night’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Payne suffered a sprained left ankle after playing just four minutes in Thursday’s Game 3. Payne did a tremendous job of filling in for Chris Paul...
NBANBC Sports

Suns’ Cameron Payne, Clippers’ Marcus Morris both to play in Game 4

LOS ANGELES — It’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, if you can come close to playing, you take the court. The Suns’ Cameron Payne (ankle) and the Clippers’ Marcus Morris (knee) both will be available for Game 4 Saturday, their respective coaches said before the game. Payne tweaked...
NBASporting News

Cameron Payne's ankle injury has been a persistent headache as Suns try to close out Clippers in Western Conference finals

After two games spent in COVID purgatory, Suns point guard Chris Paul was prepared to resume the duties in Game 3 of the Western Conference final against the Clippers that Cameron Payne handled so spectacularly in his absence. So it did not seem entirely calamitous, early in that contest, when Payne stepped awkwardly in pursuit of a loose ball, caught the edge of his left sneaker on the hardwood and saw the weight of his right leg snap forward as he fell to the floor.
NBAthunderboltradio.com

Murray State’s Cameron Payne headed to NBA Finals with Phoenix Suns

2020 Murray State Hall of Fame selection, Cameron Payne, punched his ticket to the NBA finals Monday night when his Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers to win the Western Conference championship four games to two. The 130-103 victory for the Suns was played at the Staples Center in...
NBAazpbs.org

The Cam Payne trail: NBA G League experience in Texas prepared Suns guard for success

PHOENIX – Cameron Payne made his NBA Finals debut Tuesday after a long road back to the spotlight, via the Chinese Basketball Association and the NBA G League. The Phoenix Suns backup point guard announced his presence in Game 1 with several well-timed shots to extend the Suns’ lead, including a key 31-foot 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
NBABlog a Bull

NBA Finals open thread: It’s Bobby Portis vs. Cameron Payne!

Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals is on Tuesday night out in the desert as the Suns host the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to play in Game 1 despite making “good progress” in his return from a hyperextended knee, and it’s unclear just when he’ll return. His status will obviously be something to watch, and for now, I have to give the Suns the clear advantage in this series because of the injury. The betting markets seem to agree.

