Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA AND EAST CENTRAL GRAND COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles northwest of Fruita, or 26 miles northwest of Grand Junction, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mack. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 225 and 231. Colorado 139 between mile markers 4 and 8.