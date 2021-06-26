Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA AND EAST CENTRAL GRAND COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles northwest of Fruita, or 26 miles northwest of Grand Junction, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mack. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 225 and 231. Colorado 139 between mile markers 4 and 8.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, UT
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Arches#18 30 00#Northwestern Mesa#Interstate 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy