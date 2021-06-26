Flash Flood Warning issued for Coffey, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Coffey County in east central Kansas Southern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 839 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Many flooded roads were reported in southern Lyon County. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Olpe, Hartford and Neosho Rapids. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 117 and 128. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 145. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED