Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND EASTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Greeley to 3 miles southeast of Colony. Movement was east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Garnett, Colony, Greeley, Kincaid and Lone Elm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov