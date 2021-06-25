Member Info for Rg55

Cancel
Share Chat Post Distribution over the last 30 days. Still closed on hargreaves lansdowne. Trade can't be processed. :(. It's says on the Mali website the mining license is ACTIVE?

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
UK records 32,367 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate Britain's high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in sports facilities as part of his promise to "level up" the countr... 10 Jul 21 22:30. By David LawderVENICE, Italy, July...
Speculators cut bearish dollar bets to lowest since April - CFTC, Reuters

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate Britain's high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in sports facilities as part of his promise to "level up" the countr... Today 22:30. By David LawderVENICE, Italy, July 10 (Reuters)...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Vectura Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
LIVE MARKETS-Investors take stock of first-half 2021 returns

* Major U.S. indexes rally, Dow up most; small caps shine. * Financials lead S&P sector gainers; utilities sole loser. July 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INVESTORS TAKE STOCK...
LIVE MARKETS-Big 3 Wall Street indices set record closing highs

July 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BIG 3 WALL STREET INDICES SET RECORD CLOSING HIGHS (1615. EDT/2015 GMT) Stocks on Wall Street rebounded in a broad rally on Friday.
One More Reason To Hate United. They Never Told Me One Of My Partner Award Flights Was Canceled

Over the years, I’ve developed a hate/hate relationship with United Airlines. I think of it as akin to a longtime relationship that ended badly. When I lived in New Jersey, a mere 20-minute drive to Newark Airport, my airline of choice was Continental. They flew to almost everywhere I wanted from their Newark hub. I collected frequent flyer miles in their MileagePlus program, which I could occasionally use to pay for an award ticket.
Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Friday 09 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
TRADING UPDATES: JD Sports vows diversity, Sainsbury faces mini-revolt

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. JD Sports Fashion PLC - Bury-based sportswear retailer - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Martin Davies steps down with immediate effect. Davies has served on the board since October 2012 and was nearing the end of the recommended nine-year term. "JD acknowledges that the composition of its board should reflect the current scale, momentum and global positioning of the group, the need to create additional diversity within its membership, and address the tenure of certain board members who have served on the board for longer than recommended," company says. Expects to announce Davies's successor shortly.
Alkane Resources (ALK): Revealing the fruits of its labours

Edison Investment Research Limited Alkane Resources (ALK): Revealing the fruits of its labours 09-Jul-2021 / 21:00 GMT/BST. Alkane Resources (ALK): Revealing the fruits of its labours. On 3 June, Alkane revealed the fruits of its labours at Roswell and San Antonio by announcing an updated mine plan at Tomingley extending...
UPDATE 2-Amazon hires Tesco veteran Tony Hoggett to run stores

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Amazon has appointed. Tony Hoggett, a veteran of British supermarket chain Tesco. , to run its physical stores, the U.S. group said on. Hoggett has been with Tesco, the UK's biggest retailer, for. over 31 years and is currently chief strategy and innovation. director. Amazon...
Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Littlejohn & Co. - Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Littlejohn & Co. - Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION.
Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Europe close: Stocks recoup losses follow positive vaccine news

(Sharecast News) - European stocks recouped most of the previous session's losses on Friday as positive news on Pfizer's booster shot offset worries over the rising number of global Covid-19 cases. Overnight, Pfizer and BioNTech said they expected that a third dose of their existing vaccine would be "highly effective"...
Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.

