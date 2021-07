CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Throughout the history of Black Hawk County, there have been multiple courthouses, but they’ve moved a few times. At one point, it was to be located in Overman Park, near City Hall, before it got moved to Waterloo. We have to go back to the 1800s when Cedar Falls was known as Sturgis Falls. That’s when the town held the county records in a store on Main Street.