Jacksonville, FL

First of Five DCPS COVID-19 vaccination clinics begin Monday

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 15 days ago
Jacksonville FL — Monday the first of five different vaccine clinics will be held at different Duval County Public Schools. The first one will be held at Mandarin High School and each clinic will take place from 9 AM until 1 PM. DCPS says anyone 12 and older is eligible to get a vaccine, but those under 18 need to have a signed consent form and an ID if they show up without a parent or guardian. We’re told those who get a vaccine will receive a $10 grocery voucher which can be used at many different grocery stores.

Below is the complete schedule.

  • Mandarin High School, 4831 Greenland Road Jacksonville, FL 32258. First Dose Date: 6/28/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/19/2021
  • Fletcher Middle School, 2000 3rd Street Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. First Dose Date: 6/29/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/20/2021
  • Westside High School 5530 Firestone Road Jacksonville, FL 32244. First Dose Date: 6/30/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/21/2021
  • Andrew Jackson High School 3816 N Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206. First Dose Date: 7/7/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/28/2021
  • First Coast High School 590 Duval Station Road Jacksonville, FL 32218. First Dose Date: 7/8/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/29/2021

For more information you can click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
