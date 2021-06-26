Corning to share water after wells go dry in unincorporated areas
CORNING — The City Council Tuesday approved a temporary emergency water usage policy for unincorporated Tehama County residents without water. The policy will be in effect through Dec. 31 and has some requirements. Residents who need water must use approved fire hydrants during normal business hours. Water is for residential use and not for agriculture or livestock. Water will only be available to properties within a five-mile radius of Corning City Hall.