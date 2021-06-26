'Good Girls' Star Mae Whitman Shares Perfect Meme After NBC Cancels Crime Dramedy
NBC recently announced they were not renewing one of it's beloved shows Good Girls, and series star Mae Whitman had a thing or two to say about it. After cancelling Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest, fans aren't happy to see another one of their favorite shows go. As a response, Whitman took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme with her fans and let the meme do the talking as she simply used emojis to caption the photo.popculture.com