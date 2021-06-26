‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon Said Pilot Script ‘Jumped Out Different’ Than Anything Else He Had Read
Ever thought about why NCIS is one of the longest-running shows in television history? One of the show’s stars had a good feeling about it after reading the pilot script. We all know and love Mark Harmon as the main character of NCIS. In the show, he plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs — a former Marine Corps Scout Sniper turned special agent. And he has played that character since the show first aired back in September of 2003.outsider.com