‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon Said Pilot Script ‘Jumped Out Different’ Than Anything Else He Had Read

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
 15 days ago
Ever thought about why NCIS is one of the longest-running shows in television history? One of the show’s stars had a good feeling about it after reading the pilot script. We all know and love Mark Harmon as the main character of NCIS. In the show, he plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs — a former Marine Corps Scout Sniper turned special agent. And he has played that character since the show first aired back in September of 2003.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers.

 https://outsider.com/
