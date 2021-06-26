Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley Center, CA

Deputies shutter illegal Valley Center marijuana farm

By City News Service
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbx2m_0afdInOe00

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Authorities shut down an illegal marijuana- growing operation in Valley Center Friday, seizing thousands of live plants along with products made from harvested cannabis.

Deputies, including SWAT officers, served a search warrant at the grow site in the 29000 block of Cole Grade Road shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

In addition to confiscating about 15,000 living marijuana plants, deputies impounded 9 1/2 pounds of processed cannabis products and detained seven people for questioning, Sgt. Mike Davis said.

Assisting in the enforcement operation were utility, code-compliance and state Fish and Wildlife personnel who "discovered numerous violations on the property (posing) immediate health and safety risks, as well as fire dangers," according to Davis.

"It is not uncommon for investigators to find dangerous chemicals, illegal pesticides and other hazardous materials used at unlicensed marijuana grow sites," the sergeant said. "These dangerous materials may enter the local groundwater supply and streams, creating extreme environmental hazards."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Center, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Valley Center, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Shutter#Fish And Wildlife#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
La Mesa, CAPosted by
ABC 10 News KGTV

New LMPD chief ready to 'reimagine policing'

Ray Sweeney has been La Mesa's police chief for just days now, but he's been with the department for 20 years. Sweeney steps into the role after a series of controversial incidents last year, including the arrest of a black man by a La Mesa officer at a trolley station.

Comments / 1

Community Policy